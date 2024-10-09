Charity body seeks funds to sponsor university students

The Muhaire Education Trust Fund (METF) has called upon well-wishers and philanthropists to join it in funding the education of needy students across the country.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, Dr William Tsimwa Muhairwe, the founder of METF, said this year the organisation was only able to sponsor eight students, leaving out 142 deserving students due to a shortage of funds.

"This initiative started because I came from a very underprivileged background. We struggled with school fees, but some people helped us. Our parents could borrow from others, and our good grades kept us going. I feel the need to give back, but I can’t find those people who helped us, so I am paying it forward," Dr Muhairwe said.

When asked about the fund’s financial requirements, Dr Muhairwe shared that they need Shs323 million to support both the current and newly enrolled students, along with those under the Nazario-Rwankote Education Services, a programme he founded in honour of his parents to help children from his village.

He added that proceeds from his book Make Public Enterprises Work and 5 percent of the profits from his companies, 2ML Consulting Ltd and Tracecorps Solutions Ltd, are channelled into the fund, which is exclusively dedicated to educating underprivileged individuals.

Regarding the selection process for scholarship recipients, Dr Muhairwe explained that the fund issues calls for applications from students who attended government primary and secondary schools and have demonstrated academic excellence.

Applicants are expected to pursue courses such as law, engineering, medicine, and economics, but must also prove financial need.

Local councils, church leaders, and opinion leaders from the students' communities help verify the applicants' backgrounds.

Additionally, students are encouraged to give back by sponsoring others once they are employed after completing their studies.

Last Saturday, 10 shortlisted candidates, including five undergraduate students, two master’s degree students, and one PhD candidate, were interviewed.

All five undergraduate students reported that while they had been admitted to the university two months earlier, they had not yet paid the required registration, admission, or tuition fees. They feared being dismissed when exams began.

One candidate, Winifred Tumuheirwe, a 47-year-old nun pursuing a PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism at St Augustine University in Tanzania, shared her struggle to raise Shs40 million to complete her programme.

She explained that her congregation could not afford the amount and appealed to the fund for assistance, noting that several other nuns also faced similar financial difficulties while trying to further their education.

Ms Stellah Mbebeka, the NMG-Uganda’s Human Resource business partner and a member of the interview panel, highlighted NMG's involvement in the selection process to ensure transparency.

She emphasised the media house's commitment to positively impacting society by sharing stories like these and connecting deserving individuals to opportunities.