Cheptegei calls for action against climate change

Mr Joshua Cheptegei, the reigning Olympic Champion and a three-time 10,000m world champion, has joined the fight against climate change in Mt Elgon region.

The Mt Elgon region, which comprises Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions, is known for its vulnerability to climate related disasters such as landslides and floods.

Mr Cheptegei, who is also a world record holder for the 5,000m and 10,000m races, said he has taken up the cause of combating climate change in order to address landslides and other environmental degradation effects.

He made the remarks during the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) half marathon event in Mbale at the weekend, which drew more than 700 participants. The marathon attracted national athletes such as Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat and Rogers Kibet.

“Climate change is a fight where all of us should be involved. If we are able to protect our environment jealousy, we shall be able to pass on a good future for our children,” he said.

The half marathon was supported by Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, National Forestry Authority, TotalEnergies, MTN Uganda and Uganda Wildlife Authority, among others.

Mr Cheptegei said people should embrace planting trees, saying they are critical for environmental preservation.

“We should always plant trees to protect our environment from floods and ensure we keep our surroundings free from polythene bags,” he said.

Last year, rivers in Mbale City flooded and claimed the lives of 29 people, leaving about 800 households destroyed.

Among the rivers that flooded included River Nakyibiso, Namatala, Nabuyoga and Nagayilila.

Ms Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP Resident Representative for Uganda, stressed the organisation’s’ role in safeguarding the environment.

Mbale City Mayor Cassima Namugali said the vast tourism potential in the region should be harnessed “for the betterment of our community.”

Mr Saleh Naminya, the chief executive officer (CEO) at Casa Uganda Safaris and Lodges and Casa Del Turista, a tour and travel company, said the event will promote tourism and boost the fight against climate change.

“When luminaries like Cheptegei lend their support to this vital endeavor, it’s bound to be a magnet for tourists drawing them to our region,” Mr Naminya, said.

He said eastern region is getting only 10 percent of the total tourists, who visit the country due to poor marketing and roads.