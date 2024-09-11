Cheptegei ex-boyfriend dies as her burial plans take shape

Rebecca Cheptegei’s former partner, Dickson Marangach Ndiema, who is accused of setting her on fire which led to her death, has also passed away at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret City, Kenya.

The hospital confirmed that Ndiema died on September 9 in the intensive care unit, where he had been receiving treatment.

Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete and Olympian, succumbed to burn injuries days earlier at the same facility.

Ndiema had allegedly attacked Cheptegei at her home in Trans Nzoia, dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire, an incident that also resulted in his own injuries.

Cheptegei sustained over 80 percent burns, while Ndiema suffered more than 30 percent burns. Cheptegei will be accorded a military funeral on Saturday in Uganda.

Her family confirmed that she was a member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and will receive full military honours.

Officials from both Kenya and Uganda are expected to attend the funeral in Bukwo, eastern Uganda.

By last evening, the Uganda Athletics Federation and the UPDF had reportedly asked the family for a draft budget and programme to help with burial arrangements.

The Kamuchaki clan, led by Mr Paul Mumya were by last evening expected to submit the required documents.

A family member said a postmortem on Cheptegei’s body is scheduled for today ahead of the funeral. Following the postmortem, MTRH will release Cheptegei’s body tomorrow morning from where it will be transported by Kenya Defence Forces to her Endebes home in Trans Nzoia for a night vigil.

On September 13, the body will be transported to Bukwo, Uganda, for another overnight vigil before the burial on September 14.

Family members told Monitor on September 10 that because of the magnitude of the burns she suffered, the body will lie in the district mortuary and will be released in the morning of September 14.

The burial ceremony, expected to be attended by dignitaries and media from across the globe, will be held at Amanang Boma grounds.