Cheptegei, Kiplimo earn Uganda first Olympics 2020 medals

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Ugandan athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo paired up Friday to earn the country it's first ever double medals in the Olympics men's 10000m final.

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega crosses the finish line to win ahead of second-placed Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (L) and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in the men's 10000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Joshua Cheptegei put up a spirited last minute run to catch up with the eventual men's 10000m final winner, Ethiopia's Selemon Barega.

Barega, 21, timed his last-lap sprint to perfection to win the first athletics gold of the Games in 27min 43.22sec.

Cheptegei claimed silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo taking bronze in 27:43.88 as Uganda registered its maiden medals at the summer games.

Another Ugandan, Stephen Kissa pulled out of the race just over 19 minutes for reasons yet to be known.

Advertisement