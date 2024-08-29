Cheptegei receives Shs100m boost for sports facility completion

Tororo Cement Industry has contributed Shs100 million to Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei to support the completion of a sports training center in Kapchorwa.

At the handover ceremony, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gagarin Morgan, stated that this contribution is part of the company's broader commitment to supporting sports.

“This contribution adds to the Shs100 million we donated in 2021 to aid the fundraising efforts for this world-class facility, equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment,” Mr. Morgan said.

He praised Cheptegei for his achievements, noting, ‘’You have put Uganda on the World map and we are proud of you because I come from a country that has a population of over 1.4 billion people but we have never worn a medal.’’

Mr Morgan expressed the company’s hopes, stating, “Our goal is to help ensure that young athletes have access to top-quality training facilities, enabling them to compete favorably in international competitions.”

Cheptegei expressed his gratitude, saying he is excited about building partnerships with supportive organisations like Tororo Cement.