Cheptegei’s death opens old wounds of domestic violence

The death of athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who was doused in petrol and set ablaze by her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, has renewed questions on government’s implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.

The 33-year-old was last week buried in Bukwo District, days after Marangach succumbed to injuries he sustained during the attack.

In June, Susan Namuganza, 34, cut of genitals of her husband, Mr Moses Kawubanya, 45, at their home in Busana Zone, Nabirumba Ward in Kamuli District.

Ms Namuganza was later arrested in Bulange, Namutumba District where she had fled, returned to Kamuli District and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Last month, a man only identified as Alex, cut off the right hand of his lover, Ms Catherine Mbabazi, a resident of Bufunda Cell in Bufunda Ward, Bufunda Division in Ibanda District, in an altercation over her alleged infidelity.

The 2023 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report indicated that 15,184 people were survivors of domestic violence, 10,792 of whom were female.

The Domestic Violence Act, passed in 2010, aims to provide for the protection and relief of victims of domestic violence; to provide for the punishment of perpetrators of domestic violence; to provide for the procedure and guidelines to be followed by the court in relation to the protection and compensation of victims of domestic violence.

It also aims to provide for the jurisdiction of court; to provide for the enforcement of orders made by the court; to empower the family and children court to handle cases of domestic violence and for related matters. Most of the clauses, if implemented, would curb acts of domestic violence.

However, rights activists have severally complained about the implementation of Domestic Violence Act. They say more should be done to curb the vice.

But the Commissioner for Gender and Women Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Dr Angela Nakafeero, said there have been some “big milestones” to celebrate.

She cited laws such as the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation, Child Amendment Act (2016), Anti-Trafficking in Person, Succession Amendment Act (2022), Computer Misuse Act, and policies like the Gender-Based Violence (GBV), (2016), and National Child Policy, among others.

“The Domestic Violence Act has provided a strong foundation to positive change in social norms change, development, and implementation of programmes and projects, enactment of several related laws and policies, and greatly improved reporting of cases of SGBV to 70 percent,” Dr Nakafeero said.

She added: “It has also reduced some forms of GBV, for example, physical violence reduced from 59 percent to 45 percent currently; child marriages and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), that were acceptable norms, are now perceived as a crime, and data and evidence on GBV is now available unlike before.”

According to Dr Nakafeero, there has been an improvement in legal, health, and protection services, offering of psychosocial support and 23 GBV shelters, among others.

Namayingo

In Namayingo District, the implementation of Domestic Violence Act is impeded by limited funding from the government, according to the Senior Probation Officer, Mr Gonza Bulamu.

“Funding of domestic violence activities is limited, but we are managing to do the work with assistance from donors,’’ Mr Bulamu said, adding that several perpetrators of domestic violence have been arrested and prosecuted.

The Namayingo District Information Officer, Ms Betty Angatai, said divorce resulting from domestic violence is not common in the area as repayment of bride price compels people to remain in abusive marriages.

In Kamuli District, the head of Police Child and Family Protection Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Esther Adeke, attributed domestic violence to religion and culture.

“The sole purpose of marriage is happiness, but unfortunately, with stress everywhere, domestic violence is rampant and affecting our family welfare,” she said.

Mr Julius Otai, a psychiatric nurse at Kamuli General Hospital, said children often bear the brunt of domestic violence.

Ssezibwa region

Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson Hellen Butoto said cases of domestic violence in the region are mainly reported by women although there are some complaints made by men.

“We are aware of some women beating their husbands but they don’t report, but when they [men] report, action is taken immediately,” she said.

Ms Butoto appealed to the public to report cases of domestic violence.

The Kigezi region police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, said the main causes of domestic violence are alcoholism, drug abuse, jealousy, land conflicts, poverty and some cultural beliefs. He added that to curb it, they have embarked on community sensitisation programmes.

“Some cases of domestic violence have resulted in murder and malicious damage of properties,” Mr Maate said.

Fort Portal

In Fort Portal, the Head of the Police Child and Family Protection Unit, Ms Agnes Angom, said cases of domestic violence result from household poverty.

According to the 2023 Police Annual Crime Report, Rwenzori West, recorded 10 of murder by domestic violence, while Kamwenge District recorded five cases, a reduction from eight cases in 2022. Bundibugyo District recorded 19 cases of murder by assault.

Fort Portal City Deputy Mayor Betty Mujungu called for effective implementation of the law against domestic violence.

“The moment people see the laws effectively work on perpetrators, they will learn some discipline,” she said.

In Masindi District, the probation officer, Ms Annet Karamagi, said some individuals endure abusive relationships because they are financially dependent on their abusers.

“Financial dependency can significantly impact the victim's ability to leave an abusive relationship,” she said.

The Albertine region police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiiza, said the Force has reinforced the commitment of its officers.

According to him, every police officer must respond to cases of domestic violence. One critical responsibility of officers attending a domestic violence incident, according to Mr Hakiiza, is to issue a domestic violence notice to the alleged abuser.

In the Rwizi region, which includes Mbarara, Rwampara, Isingiro, Ibanda, Ntungamo, Kiruhura, and Kazo Districts, 591 cases of domestic violence were recorded from January to June 2024.

Rwizi region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said 262 of these cases were solved, 233 are still under inquiries, and 96 cases were taken to court.

Ibanda

In Ibanda District, within a one-month period, they have registered four cases of domestic violence.

The Ibanda Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mbetegyerize, said cases of GBV are attributed to social, cultural, and financial challenges.

Mr John Kaviigi, a public health officer and the youth councillor at Mbarara City Council, said couples endure abusive marriages because they do not want to be described by the community as “failures”.

Mr Solomon Atwongire, a psychologist in Mbarara City, said most couples are “scared to lose their commitment”.

“We have had a challenge for years where most couples never go for counselling because they feel they can solve whatever they are going through at home, which is never the case,” Mr Atwongire said.

The Bushenyi District Probation Officer, Ms Faith Amanya Betega, said alcoholism and drug abuse are some of the main causes of domestic violence.

According to her, the Domestic Violence Act may remain in suspense for more years to come because of lack of resources.

In Bugisu Sub-region, the Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said cases of gender-based violence are still high, especially in rural areas.

“GBV is costing all of us by slowing down the progress of development,” he said, adding that domestic violence has mainly been caused by cases of infidelity.

Mbale City Senior Development Officer Baker Mwanya attributed the increasing cases of domestic violence to poverty, traditional beliefs, and lack of awareness, among others, adding: “Mbale registers more than 50 cases of GBV daily, however, many cases are not reported.”

The head of women activists in Bugisu Sub-region, Ms Bennah Namono, said a number of women have been killed due to rampant domestic violence.

She called upon police to bring the perpetrators to book.

In Acholi Sub-region, domestic violence is attributed to high poverty levels, land wrangles, and mental health.

Mr Leo Otara, a resident of Lacankwite Village in Bardege-Layibi Division, said the inability of couples, especially the heads of households, to provide for their family needs has caused a spike in cases.

“A man has six children but takes two or so days to have Shs2,000; what do you expect of the family?” he asks.