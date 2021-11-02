Cheptegei starts fight against GBV using sports

Left to Right: Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Tom Chesol, Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, Vision Group chief executive officer Don Wanyama, and the Bishop of Sebei Diocese, Paul Kiptoo Masaba, launch the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation last Friday. PHOTO | MICHEAL WONIALA

Woniala

By  Micheal Woniala

What you need to know:

  • Sebei Sub-region is one of the communities that still grapples with FGM, GBV, early marriages, teenage pregnancies, and high levels of school dropouts. Last month, the State minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, ordered local authorities in Bukwo District to identify FGM cutters, commonly known as surgeons, and hand them over to the government.

The World and Olympic champion, Mr Joshua Cheptegei, has launched a campaign to curb the increasing cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through sports in Sebei Sub-region.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.