Chevening alumni push for governance reform ahead of 2026 elections

The preliminary results of the 2024 National Population and Housing Census reveal that 22.7 percent of Uganda's population is aged 18 to 30, highlighting the country's demographic dividend and the need for youth-centered policies.

The census also shows that Uganda is a predominantly youthful nation, with 50.5 percent of the population under 18. In total, youths and children make up 73.2 percent of the population.

Despite this demographic advantage, Uganda's leadership remains largely from an older generation, with the average age of Cabinet members around 65. Many young Ugandans argue that these long-serving leaders are out of touch with contemporary issues and ill-equipped to steer the country’s future.

Recent tensions have risen as youth demand greater transparency and accountability from the older generation, accusing them of mismanagement. Some elite Ugandans have been criticized for their silence on critical governance issues, drawing harsh comments from prominent opposition figures.

In response to these concerns, the Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda (CAAU) has launched a campaign aimed at fostering dialogue on leadership and good governance and inspiring the next generation of leaders toward transparency and accountability.

“Until recently, “Ugandan elites have often been seen as passive observers of governance. Their silence on critical issues has affected leadership and governance, even drawing criticism from some politicians who have labeled them ‘the most useless,” Mr Allan Brian Ssembajjwe, the chairperson of the CAAU, said during the launch of the campaign in Kampala on Thursday.

“We cannot afford to be passive spectators. This nonpartisan platform gives elite Ugandans and youth a voice to shape the future of our country through meaningful engagements,” he added.

Supported by the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund (CAPF), the campaign is grounded in the Chevening value of ‘Leadership and Influence.’

The initiative seeks to amplify the voices of Ugandan elites across various sectors and encourage active participation in addressing governance challenges, especially in demanding transparency from leaders.

Mr Denis Ouma, a member of the Association, highlighted that the initiative seeks to create a nonpartisan platform for meaningful dialogue among Ugandans, particularly elites, on governance matters. The focus will be on leadership, constitutionalism, rule of law, and good governance within Uganda’s political and civil service sectors.

Mr Edwin Wabomba, another member, emphasized the importance of mentoring young leaders from universities. “Guild presidents in universities are the leaders of tomorrow. If they develop a positive mindset about governance now, they will advance the country. If they emerge with the wrong mindset, it will be detrimental,” Wabomba said.

Ms Bruna Patricia Acam, the project lead, stated that the initiative will tackle issues such as leadership, constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance within Uganda’s government, civil service, and political spheres.

“It will also focus on the justice sector’s role in upholding civil liberties and the rule of law, as well as examining the performance of security forces and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy,” she added.

The campaign will feature online webinars, a youth leadership mentoring program, and a public lecture series with notable thought leaders.

“Over the next year, the project aims to combat corruption, promote transparency, inspire strong leadership, and champion constitutionalism in Uganda. We call on all Ugandans, particularly the elite, to join this effort and actively participate in shaping Uganda’s leadership and governance,” Ms Acam said.

The Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda comprises professionals who have studied in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship programme.