Chief Justice meets MPs over Shs600b budget gap

Sources that attended the closed-door meeting said Mr Kasaija had notified the Chief Justice that they can only allocate all the Shs800b to them in the financial year of 2022/2023

The implementation of the new administration of the Judiciary law hangs in the balance after the Finance ministry slashed sector budget by Shs600b in the coming fiscal year.

The Judiciary needs Shs800b if it’s to fully implement the new law that, among others, gives it financial independence as an arm of government.

Instead, the Finance ministry has only allocated it Shs207b.

After Finance minister Matia Kasaija cut the Judiciary budget, he notified Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and President Museveni about the development.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo called for a crisis meeting with MPs on the Legal and Budget committees, hoping to reverse the decision.

“The MPs have [decided] to help and push the Finance minister to release all the money to the Judiciary when he shows up in Parliament on Friday (today,” a source told Daily Monitor

In the last finacial year, the Judiciary was allocated Shs199b. A source said the additional Shs8b is meant to buy new cars for the judges.

MPs question cut

Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, the chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, said: “What we need to check out is why the Ministry of Finance insists that it lacks resources to fund the Judiciary budget proposals.”

His counterpart from the Budget Committee, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, said his committee was willing to ensure that the Judiciary secures adequate funding to implement the Act.

Efforts to reach Mr Kasaija were futile as his aide said he was engaged in a long meeting by press time last evening.

According to the Administration of the Judiciary Act, the Judiciary is supposed to present its budget estimates to the President, who should make recommendations on it but not alter it by cutting the proposed budget.

While meeting MPs on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee a week ago, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo informed them that the President had already approved their Shs800b budget.

“The Judiciary has submitted its budgetary proposal of Shs800b which the President has endorsed. We are banking on your support to realise these funds and offer optimum output in the administration and access of justice by our people,” he told MPs.

The Chief Justice said the funding priorities include recruitment of judicial officers, continuing to support and implement existing reforms such as mediation, plea bargain and small claims procedure.