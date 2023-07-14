Chief Justice returns after month of absence receiving treatment

After being out of the country for over a month receiving medical treatment over unspecified illness, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo returned into the country on July 13.

He returned to a moderate but a wholehearted reception at his official residence located in the upscale leafy Kampala suburb of Nakasero.

Former opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) ambassador Olara Otunnu, led the team of friends, and family in welcoming him.

Upon reaching his official residence, the Chief Justice who was dressed in a long-sleeved African wear shirt, was handed a bouquet of fresh flowers.

In turn, he tenderly, went on hugging every visitor who had showed up with a big smile amidst ululations from the visitors.

On June 23, the Judiciary released a statement, dispelling rumours that the fourth most important person in the country had been flown out of the country and that he was fighting for his life.

“While it is true that Hon. The Chief Justice is out of the country receiving some medical attention, it is not true that he is critically ill,” the statement signed off by Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Jamson Karemani read in part.

“We therefore, wish to dispel the unfolded and exaggerated reports about his health.” the press statement further read.

At the special Judiciary sitting to honor the works of the former Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach-Amoko on June 20, Justice Dollo in his eulogy read out by his deputy Richard Buteera, said it was painful on his side that he was not able to witness the burial of Justice Arach-Amoko since he was out of the country receiving medical attention.

The Chief Justice had in the early days of the month of June not appeared at several state functions like the State of the Nation address, budget reading and the special Judiciary sitting to honor the works of the late Supreme Court Justice Arach-Amoko.