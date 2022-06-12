Chief Justice tasks Nabumali students to reclaim lost glory

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has challenged students and administrators of Nabumali High School in Mbale District to restore the institution’s lost academic glory.

Nabumali High School was an academic powerhouse not only in eastern Uganda but countrywide until the 2000s when it started declining over a number of factors.

“Restoring discipline, maintaining and sustaining it lies with you, the students and the administration. This is the starting point of rebuilding the mighty Nabumali, again,” Justice Owiny-Dollo, who is also an old student of the school, said.

He made remarks on Saturday during the celebrations to mark 110 years of existence of the school in Mbale District.

Among the activities to mark the 110 years included the official opening of a refurbished school swimming pool spearheaded by the Nabumali Old Students Association (NOSA).

The Chief Justice emphasised that once there is discipline, academic performance and enrolment at the school will improve.

“The best key to open everything is discipline, once there is no discipline, there will be no good performance, so organise yourselves and put our school back on the map,” he said.

Mr Daniel Douglas Kaima, the school head teacher, said the administration is working closely with the old students to revive the school.

“The old students are supporting the school and also grooming the students so as to change our school image,” he said. Court of Appeal Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, who is also an old student, said Nabumali is a vineyard, which should be protected.

Mr Charles Mungoma, the chairperson board of governors, acknowledged that although the school collapsed academically, they are on the verge of revamping it.

“It’s unfortunate that the school has been excluded from the original well performing traditional schools yet it was a giant then,” he said.

Ms Rose Opondi, the president of the old students association, said they will do everything possible to rehabilitate their school to reclaim its past glory.

“We want our school to be rebuilt, step by step in terms of not only infrastructure but also in discipline and academic performance,” he said.

Mbale Diocese Bishop John Wilson Nandaah prayed for the teachers to pass on the core values of the school to the students.

Some of the old students such as Dr Stephen Watiti were a centre of attention when they wore the school uniform that includes a pair of white shorts and a white shirt with a tie.