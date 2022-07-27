Chief Justice warns new public service commission leadership on corruption

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has tasked the new Public Service Commission bosses to fight against corruption as they assume office.

The Chief Justice while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the new pubic service commission bosses at the High Court in Kampala on Tuesday, said they have assumed office at a time when the levels of unemployment are high. He cited a recent scenario where the Judicial Service Commission advertised for 16 positions of judges but received over 1,000 applications.

“Very many educated youth are languishing to get jobs and they must certainly come to you, a number of them could be your relatives, others are your friends or family members but you must deal with them without fear or favour,” he said.

“You must do away with any corruption and sectarianism tendencies, you ask God to put you out of temptations and report any cases of that nature as it is provided for in the law,” he added.

The newly appointed chairperson of the public service commission, Ms Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke, committed to exercise her duties as mandated by the constitution.

“The public service commission has been without an operational commission since May 20, 2022, there must be a case backlog which my colleagues and I must handle after being inducted,” she said.

President Museveni recently appointed the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of public service commission.

The team includes Francis Oryang Lagony who is the new deputy chairperson. He replaces former Presidential Principle Private Secretary Hilda Musubira, who died in April.

Others are Grace Tubwita, Hajjat Kamulegeya Jamillah, Mugisa Michael, Beingna Mukibi, Titus Kisambira Mutanda, Olaunah Emmanuel Ourum and Adah Kabarokole Muwanga.