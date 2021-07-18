Chief magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu attacked in suspected robbery, admitted in ICU

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

The Chief Magistrate at Utilities Court-Buganda Road, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu, was Saturday attacked by suspected robbers who allegedly made off with her personal effects, including her bag and mobile phone.

She was attacked at Green Hill Academy gate as she went to collect her child's Primary Leaving Education (PLE) result slip, according to Judiciary Spokesperson Jamson Karemani.

"She was rushed to IHK and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she is steadily improving. Police have started investigations," Mr Karemani added.

Police said the robbers trailed her on a boda boda motorcycle before the said attack.

The case was reported to Kabalagala police division.

"The victim was rescued by police officers attached to counter terrorism and guards at Green Hill Academy. The robbers seem to have been trailing her," reads a police statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan police Public Relations department.

Police say no arrests have been made so far but they have obtained footage from the two police cameras in the vicinity to help identify the culprits and motorcycles used.