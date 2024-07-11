Chief NRM mobiliser in Masaka defects to NUP

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's key mobiliser in Greater Masaka, Hajj Idd Lubyayi Kisiki has defected to the opposition National Unity Platform Party (NUP) citing betrayal and empty promises.

The former Bukomansimbi County legislator claims that NRM is infuriated by self-seekers who are bent on accumulating personal wealth rather than working for holistic national development which he could no longer stand thus crossing to NUP.

“I am fed up with NRM. What they preach is not what they do. Let me be in NUP which is still new and conduct mobilisation there. Maybe the country will benefit me,” he told Monitor on July 11.

“I am happy that the leaders in NUP have welcomed me and I wish they will appreciate my mobilization capacity and when the time comes[ in the 2026 election] and I am given a chance , I will be ready to contest again and serve my people,” he added.

On July 10, Mr Kisiki met NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine at the party headquarters in Kavule, a Kampala suburb.

He said he started discarding the NRM way back in 2020 after losing the party primaries to his then political rival Ms Ruth Katushabe. He claimed that Ms Katushabe , who also lost the Bukomansimbi North County seat to NUP’s Christine Ndiwalana in 2021 general elections, robbed his victory after she was helped by the NRM party to create non- existing villages in the constituency.



“The fake villages were created in her [Katushabe’s ] favour where she reportedly got votes she used to get a landslide victory in the party primaries. I tried to bring this fact to the intention of NRM party leaders in Kampala for redress, but I was not helped and even when I took the matter to court, the party sided with my political rival who had used dubious means to win the party primaries, even after proving to whoever cared to know that the votes she (Katushabe) had got from the disputed ungazetted villages no contestant in that race had got votes from these areas,” he added.

In 2021, Ms Katushabe, who was seeking a third term in Parliament, polled 6,599 votes against Ms Ndiwalana’s 9,619 votes. Hajj Kisiki (Indipendent) polled 4,236 votes while Muhammad Katereregga of JEEMA got 3,076 votes.

Hajj Kisiki said he has come to realize that the NRM is no longer standing for people’s interests, but rather condone corrupt leaders, which prompted him to embark on speaking about the unfairness and corruption tendencies within the ruling party.

“Whenever I get a chance to speak at functions in Bukomansimbi and outside, I am going to continue exposing the rot in the NRM.” He added

When contacted Mr Emmanuel Dombo , the director of communication at the NRM Secretariat ,said it was a personal by Hajj Kisiki to leave the party and they could not stop .

“Party membership is not forced , if a member decides to join another party ,he is free , that is the freedom NRM brought .In fact is also manifestation that freedom of association and free speech exists in Uganda contrary to what Mr Kyagulanyi has been preaching oversees ,” he said

However ,Mr Dombo asked Hajj Kisiki to return to NRM "if he finds that the fire [in NUP] is too much like it is ".

Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the NUP deputy spokesperson ,said all people that are crossing to NUP are welcome to join the struggle of liberating the country.

“It is good that Hajj Kisiki has joined the cause to change leadership of this country .We pray that stands by his word and be there to always amplify of the voice of the voiceless ,”

NUP considers Masaka as its strongholds and majority of leaders at all levels subscribe to the party .

On the issue of giving Hajj Kisiki the party ticket in 2026 general election , Mr Mufumbiro said: “The party does not give out tickets like that , the power belongs to people and it will be upon them to decide whom they think can serve and represent their interests when the right time comes .’ he added.

Hajji Kisiki, a resident of Gingo Village, Bigasa Sub County, Bukomansimbi District .He is a former NRM Bukomansimbi District chairperson and also a former Bukomansimbi County legislator where he served two terms in Parliament. He left elective politics in 2011 after losing to Ms Katushabe as Bukomansimbi North legislator who also later lost to NUP’s Christine Ndiwalana in the last general elections.