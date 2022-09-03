Child among two killed as floods hit Bundibugyo

At least two people have been confirmed dead while one is still missing after fresh floods and mudslides hit parts of Bundibugyo District on Friday night.

Downpour that started at around 6pm lasted over 12 hours and left many people’s houses and properties worth millions of shillings destroyed.

By midday Saturday, locals had retrieved two bodies including one of a 4 year-old girl, Pritha Masika.

Masika died at around 10pm when floods swept the house of his father Mr Yusufu Mutende in Kubango Village, Mabere Sub County as the family was having supper.

“When floods hit our house, we all started running and my child who was sleeping was left in the house. She was swept away then we started looking for her until morning when we found her covered by mud,” he told Monitor on September 3.

Residents also recovered the body of 30-year-old Bwambale Munyabasi from River Mbule in Ntandi Town Council.

“He was trying to cross the river on his way home in the night. Munyabasi is a resident of Kubango Village, Mabere Sub County,” members of a local rescue mission said.

Village chairman Mr Mushenene Zakel said his brother Mate Mushenene was also still missing by Saturday afternoon after he was swept away by floods as he tried to cross Nyakihghoma River in the night. Mushenene is resident in Nyakighoma trading center.

“Some of the traders in the area slept at their relatives’ places because all access roads and bridges were swept away, cutting off the other sub counties of Ngamba, Mabere and Ntandi Town Council.

This photo taken on September 3, 2022 shows stranded locals looking on after the bridge on River Mbule in Ntandi Town Council was swept away by floods overnight September 2, 2022. PHOTO/LONGINO MUHINDO

Overnight Friday, rivers Mbule and Nyabughesera that come from Mount Rwenzori ranges also burst their banks.

“People’s properties have been destroyed because there is too much flooding coming from the mountain and we are telling people to take safety measures,” Ntandi Town Council chairman Mr Timothy Asaba Galibulha told this reporter.

In 2017, about 17 people died in Bundibugyo District after the area was hit by deadly floods and mudslides.