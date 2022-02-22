Child dies in house fire

The fire is said to have been caused by a burning candle.

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The deceased has been identified as Saufa Namusaazi, a daughter of Jawuharah Nansamba, a resident of Kasaana in Masaka City

Police in Masaka City are investigating circumstances under which a seven-year-old girl died in a house fire.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.