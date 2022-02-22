Child dies in house fire

Police in Masaka City are investigating circumstances under which a seven-year-old girl died in a house fire.

The shocking incident occurred at 11pm on Monday night at Kasaana Zone in Nyendo- Mukungwe Municipality, when the fire that is said to have been caused by a burning candle, gutted the house leaving the minor dead.

The deceased has been identified as Saufa Namusaazi, a daughter of Jawuharah Nansamba, a resident of Kasaana in Masaka City.

According to eyewitnesses, the neighbours were attracted by smoke from the burning house and they called the minor's grandmother who managed to wake up other children, but unfortunately Namusaazi could not be saved since the fire had already engulfed the room in which she was sleeping.

Southern Regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said the fire brigade rushed to the scene and stopped fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

"Parents should always be cautious before going to bed because we have seen a rise in cases of fires which are mostly as a result of loose ends brought about by negligence," he added.

The deceased body has been taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigation into the matter continue.

This is the second house fire incident in the region in a space of three days.

In the wee hours of Saturday, two children Agnes Nabadda, 4 and Jordan Kawuki, 4 suffocated inside the house at Kkulubya Zone in Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District.



