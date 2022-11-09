Child dies in house fire in Luuka

Police in Luuka District are investigating circumstances under which fire gutted the house killing a four-year-old girl. The fire also destroyed property worth millions of shillings in the house.

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3pm in the industrial zone, Kiyunga ward, Luuka Town Council.

Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the deceased was preparing food, and one of the workers accidentally poured petrol into the charcoal stove which resulted in the fire that gutted the whole house.

“It is at this point that fire allegedly broke out before reducing the property and the minor to ashes. It is also alleged that food was being prepared near a store of fuel (diesel and petrol),” the Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha said.

He said the property destroyed includes; a motor vehicle (Toyota Harrier), public address system, motorcycle, bicycle spare parts, and jerrycans of fuel among others.

The neighbours were attracted by smoke from a burning house and they called the minor’s mother but the fire had already engulfed the room in which she was sleeping.

“We want to caution the members of the public to always heed to the guidelines on the storage of flammable substances vis-a-vis their safety,” Mr Kasadha said.