Child drowns in Munyonyo pool as parents party

A child drowned in a pool at Speke Resort Munyonyo at the weekend after it walked away from the sight of the parents, who were enjoying an evening.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire added that they have commenced investigations to establish the facts on whether the parents neglected their child or the hotel didn’t put safeguards around the pool.

“The parents of the deceased child wanted to bury the child before we carried out the post mortem. We blocked the burial and we picked the body. We took the body to hospital for a post mortem as per the police procedures and later handed over the body to the parents for burial,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

It is alleged that the incident happened as the parents of the child were enjoying the evening.

When they found out that their child was missing, they informed the hotel management, according to police. The hotel staff, however, are said to have not taken quick action until the parents raised alarm. But the hotel officials who spoke on condition of anonymity denied that they didn’t respond in it.

However, a hotel official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the couple were drinking and didn’t take care of the child, who walked and slid into the pool.

The official said the couple picked the body and wanted to go away with it without the involvement of the police, but the hotel officials called the police. The official said they previewed the CCTV footage, which exonerated the hotel.