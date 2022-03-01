Child falls and dies in road-side excavation

The scene where Moses Ogwal drowned on February 28, 2022. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Officials from USMID secretariat in Kampala are expected in Lira today to conduct their independent inquiries.

The body of a child who drowned in a protected excavation on Olwol Road, which is under construction in Lira City, has been retrieved.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.