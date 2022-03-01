Child falls and dies in road-side excavation

The body of a child who drowned in a protected excavation on Olwol Road, which is under construction in Lira City, has been retrieved.

Moses Ogwal had attempted to bathe in the water, but plunged to the deep end where he died on Saturday, government officials and the contractor said.

The road is being upgraded by Al-Numai Group & Abubeker Technical Services Joint Venture under the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development- Additional Financing (USMID-AF) bankrolled by World Bank.

The Lira City deputy clerk, Mr Patrick Ogweng, confirmed the incident.

Mr Ssemakula Atanansi, the contractor’s Fleet head, said their driver found the deceased’s clothes on the banks of the excavation which was filled up with water due to heavy rain. This was at around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

The driver, Mr Joseph Omunu, had delivered rock fill material at Olwol Box Culvert.

“On inquiry about the details from fellow street kids who were around, street children informed him (the driver) that one of their colleagues was attempting to swim in the protected excavation. On his attempt to swim, they didn’t see him anymore,” Mr Ssemakula said.

Police retrieved the body after the water was pumped out, and took it for autopsy at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Ms Sheila Naturinda, the USMID spokesperson, condoled with the family and community of the deceased.

“On such sites, we always expect our contractors to provide full time security so as to watch over slippages into the excavated area by drunk people, people with [mental problems], among others, Ms Naturinda said.

He added: “We also expect that such a site is well-boarded off (fenced off) so that no one can pass through to access it. We know that the contractor at site should already be taking responsibility for this…”

The site of the accident was not fully fenced off.