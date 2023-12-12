Child, mother die in Kabale sand mine

Police in Kabale District are investigating a case in which a 28-year-old mother and her 10-year-old daughter died in a sand mine.

On Tuesday, Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased mother as Rosette Mwikirize and her child Berinah Abeneitwe, all residents of Hamuganda Village, Bukora Parish in Kitumba Sub-county.

“It's alleged that on the Monday at around 1:30pm at Hamuganda Village- the two were in a quarry mining sand and in the process, the soil cracked and fell killing them instantly. A report of sudden death was registered at Kitumba police station,” Maate said.

Maate added that the team of homicide police officers led by the D/SP Hakim Mukama rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies with the help of the local residents in the area.

“Postmortem of the retrieved bodies was done on the site and statements were recorded from the witnesses before the bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial, I appeal to the people doing such activities to always be cautious about their safety,” Maate noted.

The LCIII chairman for Kitumba sub county David Kato Muhereza said that they have lost seven people under similar circumstances in the last two years as he condemned the acts of involving children in stone and sand mining activities.