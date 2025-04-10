Child neglect cases on the rise in Uganda, Ministry raises alarm

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has raised alarm over the increasing number of child-related abuse and neglect cases across the country.

According to data from the Sauti Uganda Child Helpline, the service receives approximately 50 emergency cases daily, ranging from child labour, physical and sexual abuse, trafficking, abandonment, and emotional torture.

In 2014, the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development in partnership with UNICEF and other stakeholders established the Toll-Free Number 116 as the Uganda Child Helpline (UCHL)/Sauti to encourage children and adults to report cases of child abuse and all forms of child rights violations.

The service is one of the mechanisms to strengthen child protection in the country as a government of Uganda-led service. UCHL links children at risk, in need of care, support and protection to various services through case management reporting pathways.

“We receive about 1,500 calls each day. To effectively manage these cases, we operate through a referral system in collaboration with police, probation officers, para-social workers, and local councils (LCs),” said Mr John Mugisha, National Coordinator of the Sauti 116 Helpline.

In 2023, the helpline recorded the highest number of cases under child neglect (1,987), followed by physical abuse (832), sexual abuse (737), and economic violence (203), among other forms of mistreatment. Mr Mugisha attributed the growing number of reports to increased public awareness and sensitisation efforts.

The 2024 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report revealed that child-related offences constituted 4.3 percent of all reported crimes. A total of 9,408 cases involving children or juveniles as direct victims were recorded, compared to 10,741 cases in 2023.

During a UN field visit in Kampala on Wednesday April 9, 2025, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Mr Balaam Barugahara, revealed that the government is working to expand the country’s rehabilitation facilities for juvenile offenders.

“We are setting up more children’s remand homes—or what I prefer to call redemption centers—where young offenders will have the opportunity to rebuild their lives instead of being punished,” Mr Barugahara said.

“You can’t jail a three- or five-year-old for committing murder without first understanding the circumstances. These children need redemption, not prison,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Gender's 2018 statistical report on remand homes, 1,388 juveniles were admitted across the country, with 1,259 males and 129 females.

UN agencies have lauded Uganda’s multi-stakeholder approach to handling child protection and gender-based violence (GBV).

Ms Alison Parker, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, commended the integrated strategy observed during a recent assessment.

“The involvement of stakeholders—including police, forensic experts, medical professionals, and the justice system—demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of the issue. This integrated approach is essential for supporting vulnerable victims and survivors of GBV,” Ms Parker said on Wednesday April 9, 2025.

Ms Lydia Zigomo, Regional Director for UNFPA in East and Southern Africa, praised the helpline’s innovative use of social media to monitor and respond to online inquiries.

“This approach extends the traditional role of call centers by leveraging technology to improve their reach and impact. The use of referral pathways ensures that individuals receive timely support without duplicating services,” Ms Zigomo said.

She further emphasized the importance of regularly updating referral pathways and verifying partner organisations’ capabilities.

At the same event, Ms Anna Mutavati, UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, highlighted the professionalism and expertise of the helpline staff.

“The staff demonstrated deep knowledge of referral systems and case management procedures. Their skill in handling sensitive calls and working with investigators—often with UN support—was impressive,” she noted.