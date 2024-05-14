Child sacrifice survivors flown to Australia for surgery

Two child-sacrifice survivors whose genitals were mutilated by witch doctors have been flown to Australia for genital and body reconstruction surgeries.

The victims; George Mukisa, 18, from Namayingo District and seven-year-old Jessy Katandi from Makindye Division in Kampala, are to undergo surgery to help them live a relatively normal life, Pastor Peter Sewakiryanga, the Kyampisi Childcare Ministries (KCM) executive director, has revealed.

Mukisa’s genitals were cut off by a witch doctor in 2009 when he was four years while Katinda’s right hand was cut off in 2020 by a witch doctor’s accomplice who later dumped him in a container near their home.

He was rescued by a resident who heard him yelling and was rushed to Nsambya Hospital for treatment.

Mukisa’s assailants were convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in jail while the accused duo in Katandi’s case is battling charges of aggravated trafficking at High Court in Kampala.

Mr Sewakiryanga said after the survival of the minors then, KCM took over their care and rehabilitation processes to overcome physical and psychosocial trauma.

“We are thankful to our partners, Droplets in a Stream who are in Australia and Dr David Winkle a renowned urologist for enabling this surgery on the victims to be carried out. Besides the pain the victim endure every day, painful experiences still go on in the minds of their families. Child sacrifice is deeply rooted in power and greed. Some people think that they can get wealth or bless their buildings by sacrificing children well as wealth earned through hard work,” he noted.