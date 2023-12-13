Children affected by Kamuli floods get relief aid

Children from 40 homesteads in Namasagali Sub-county, Kamuli District, who were affected by floods last month, have received emergency relief supplies worth Shs30m from Plan International.

Each household received three mattresses, three blankets, four wrappers, buckets, soap, and sanitary.

Last month, floods submerged the Villages of Malugulya, Kasimwe, and Bugumbya in Namasagali Sub-county, forcing at least 3,000 residents to seek refuge at Malugulya Primary School and a Mosque, prompting the district disaster committee to write to some organisations and the OPM for relief.

Ms Zaituna Asio, the Plan International Program Area Manager-Kamuli, praised Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) for highlighting the plight of the children and mobilizing resources to help them.

“We watched the children’s plight on NTV and read it in Daily Monitor, which drew our attention and today (Tuesday), we are here to offer some relief to the children and later mobilise more for other persons,” Ms Asio said on Tuesday.

According to Ms Asio, the public still has imminent disaster in terms of disease outbreaks like malaria, cholera, and likely Gender Based Violence (GBV)-related issues since they are still crowded in institutions lacking food and shelter.

“We understand the urgency of the situation, but as of now, our focus is on the children though we are committed,” she added.

Mr Godfrey Nyakana Apuuli, the Namasagali Sub-county LC3 chairperson, commended NMG-U for highlighting the issue and Plan International for the quick response.

He was, however, quick to add that there are many pressing needs for the affected households, especially food since crops got soaked up, while tubers got rotten.

He said: “We need resettlement package relief in terms of food, mosquito nets, and my main worry is sanitation, since all latrines flood and fecal matter floats. The government should also make a follow-up otherwise more problems are yet to come.”

Ms Mable Kushemererwa, the health worker in charge of Namasagali Health Centre, says there are rising cases of malaria outbreaks, diarrhea, and sanitation-related diseases and called for community outreach mobile health services which too require funding.