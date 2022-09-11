Children fail to receive Covid vaccines in Mukono 

Several children aged 12-17 in Mukono City and the surrounding areas have failed to receive covid19 jab due to lack of the vaccines at health facilities.

Government recently said mass vaccination of children would start on August 22nd-3rd September to contain the pandemic and guarantee continuity of learning but children have reported to schools without getting the vaccine.

Parent of two, Jane Kagoya told Monitor that she visited Mukono general hospital towards the end of August and early September but didn't find the children's vaccine at the facility.

"This worries me regarding my children's health," she said.

Parents contacted by Monitor claim district health officials have been telling them to contact the district health heads and inquire on the vaccination process.

Mukono District Health Officer (DHO) Stephen Mulindwa admitted that there was a delay in receiving vaccines coming as pupils were set to resume their third school term.

"We received the vaccines this week and we are just transporting them to various facilities including all health center IIIs, IVs and hospitals so that children get vaccinated," Dr Mulindwa said on Friday.

Dr Mulindwa has appealed to parents to take their children for the vaccines, noting that they can also pick their children from school and take them to established vaccination points.

An official from the National Expanded Program on Immunization (UNEPI) disclosed that Uganda has now vaccinated more than 1.2 million children although they target 6.6 million youngsters countrywide.