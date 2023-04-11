Children of the clergy asked to join homosexuality fight

Children of the clergy and other church leaders in the country have been asked to be role models of morality in the communities where they live as they fight foreign practices such as homosexuality that are threatening Church ministry and family establishments besides providing counseling services to the victims.

The State Minister for Trade Industry and Cooperatives Mr David Bahati made the remarks as he represented the former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi at the launch of the Association of Children’s of Lay Readers of the Diocese of Kigezi a ceremony that was held at Rugarama cathedral in Kabale town on Monday.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna was the main preacher at the launch of the association where about 20 modern seats for the cathedral each costing Shs1.2M were raised although a total of 181 seats worth Shs218M are required to fill the diocesan cathedral as they remove the old ones.

“The children of the church leaders should be the moral signposts for others as the church tightens its belt in fighting immoral acts especially homosexuality that are attacking the church ministry. Children of Church leaders must exercise a high degree of morality by avoiding alcoholism besides obeying the 10 commandments in the bible as they live exemplary lifestyles for the rest to emulate,” Mr Bahati said.

Mr Bahati asked the religious leaders in the country to join in prayers so that President Museveni signs the Anti-homosexuality bill that was recently passed by the parliament because acts of homosexuality threaten the establishment of families and church ministry since they are against the Biblical teachings.

The members of the Association of Children’s of Lay Readers of Diocese of Kigezi take a photo with the diocesan leaders after the launch of their association. PHOTO BY ROBERT MUHEREZA

“The parliament has done its part by passing the anti-homosexuality bill and the religious leaders in the country have to join in prayers so that President Museveni can sign it turning it into law. Religious leaders have a role to pray in leading the crusade against poverty in the country by promoting saving culture among their flock because the time is now to get out of poverty,” Mr Bahati said before he announced his contribution of 5-modern seats for the cathedral and 10 modern seats from Mr Amama Mbabazi whom he represented at the ceremony.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna asked the Christians in the country to allow the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to change their sinful lifestyles and follow the values of Christianity that require them to love one another and serve the almighty God without reservations.

“Allow the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to save you from your sinful lifestyles. You will always be successful every time you invite Jesus Christ to accompany you in everything that you do. Forget the troubles that you have been going through in the past as you walk in the new life after the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I welcome the launch of the association of the children of the lay readers of this diocese and I promise to work with them as we promote evangelism in our churches and communities,” Bishop Akanjuna said.

The chairman of the Association of the Children of the Lay Readers of the Diocese of Kigezi Canon Hillary Byoruganda said that their association was started in 2018 and its launch was delayed because of the covid19 pandemic. He added that the main objective of the association is to supplement the work of evangelism besides supporting all the development activities of the diocese.