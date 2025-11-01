Chimpanzee found dead after deadly fight at Ngamba Island Sanctuary

Tragedy has struck the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, where 30-year-old chimpanzee Ikuru passed away after a fight with other chimps. The incident has left caregivers and staff in deep sorrow.

Ikuru was last seen during regular feeding times on October 15, but failed to return to her sleeping structure that evening. A search was initiated, and she was found a day later. The autopsy report confirmed that she suffered a major traumatic injury resulting in massive blood loss.

"Ikuru was a truly special individual, and her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and in the Ngamba family," said Dr. Joshua Rukundo, Executive Director of the Ngamba Chimpanzee Trust. "We will dearly miss her."

Ikuru's life was marked by tragedy from a young age. Born in 1995 amidst the brutal conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she witnessed the devastating loss of her mother to the war. Despite her challenging start, Ikuru thrived under the care of the sanctuary team after being rescued and transferred to Ngamba Island in May 1999.

"Her journey from a war-torn forest to a life of safety and happiness at Ngamba is a powerful reminder of both the devastating impact of human conflict on wildlife and the incredible resilience of these animals," Dr. Rukundo said.

Ikuru was known for her unique personality and behaviors, including clapping her hands to capture caregivers' attention and her remarkable resourcefulness as a tool user. She will be deeply missed by the sanctuary team and the chimpanzee community.

The sanctuary is providing support to the chimpanzee community and working to ensure the well-being of all its residents. Ikuru's story serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts and the invaluable work of sanctuaries like Ngamba Island.



