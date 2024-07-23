Chimpanzees terrorise Rakai residents

A sense of unease has settled over three villages in Kifamba sub-county, Rakai District, as alleged chimpanzee invasions have left residents living in fear.

The affected villages, Lwemisege, Nyanga-Kayemba, and Nyanga-Kentale, have seen their crops destroyed, and now, the animals pose a threat to human life.

"We're living in fear, especially women and children," said Benard Ssengeye, Kifamba Sub County chairperson. "Children are scared to walk to school, and women can't tend to their gardens or collect firewood. The chimpanzees have settled in nearby bushes, making it difficult for us to perform our daily tasks."

The chimpanzees, believed to have migrated from the nearby Malamagambo forest, roam the villages between 9 am and midday, striking fear into the hearts of residents.

The Rakai District Chairperson, Mr Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa, has urged Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials to respond quickly to the situation. "We could end up losing lives if this problem isn't addressed promptly," he warned.

UWA spokesperson, Mr Bashir Hangi, acknowledged the issue and emphasized the importance of coexisting with the animals.

"Chimpanzees don't attack humans unless provoked. We need to learn to live with them," he said.

Mr Hangi attributed the chimpanzees' migration to human invasion of their habitat.

"We need to conserve their habitat to prevent them from entering human settlements," he added.

With an estimated 5,000 chimpanzees in Uganda, their population has drastically reduced due to migrations and other factors.