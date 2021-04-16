China Alumni Association bids farewell to outgoing Ambassador

By Our Reporter More by this Author

The executive team of the China Alumni Association in Uganda (CAAU) on Thursday bade farewell to Ambassador Zheng Zhuqiang, whom they thanked for “the enormous support rendered during his tenure.”

CAAU comprises of students who have benefited from several disciplines in China, at different levels of Higher Education, and whose role has been to bridge the gap between the local (Ugandan) community and the Chinese, including their business community through a number of activities.

Ms Faith Gabona Kadondi, the President of CAAU, said the Chinese Embassy, under His Excellency Ambassador Zheng ZhuQiang, has successfully carried out a number of activities.

“The Association with support of the Embassy has mentored a number of secondary school students, carried out environmental preservation through planting of over 3,000 trees, had an annual badminton tournaments and awarded a number of scholarships, all of which have further strengthened and improved the relationship between the Chinese business community and Uganda,” Ms Gabona said.

Ms Faith Kadondi Gabona, the President China Alumni Association in Uganda (Right) hands over a gift to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Uganda H.E Zheng Zhuqiang in Kampala on April 15, 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY

Ms Paula Nansambu, the association Vice President, re-echoed CAAU’s commitment to promote friendship, collaboration and mutual understanding between Uganda and China.

Ambassador Zheng Zhuqiang thanked members of the association for continuously supporting and promoting Uganda-Sino collaboration, routinely carrying out awareness campaigns about Chinese culture and reaffirmed the Chinese Embassy’s commitment to continue supporting the association’s future plans.

The event was also attended by Ms Rachel Apio, the General Secretary and Mr Mukuru Murungi, an executive committee member.