China-backed agriculture model brings new hope to Uganda's Busoga region

China and Uganda are deepening cooperation to fight poverty in Busoga, one of Uganda’s poorest regions, through a new agriculture-led initiative targeting rural transformation.

The Village Agriculture Model (VAM), launched in 2023 by Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, is a partnership between the China Agricultural University (CAU), the Office of the Vice President, and local governments in Busoga. It is being implemented by the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD).

“Our plan is to create 12 model villages, one in each local government, where agriculture will drive holistic transformation,” said BCD Executive Director Anthony Mula.

The project, which mirrors China’s rural poverty alleviation strategy, aims to lift communities out of poverty by 2030.

“We intend to achieve an ambitious goal of transforming Busoga by 2030, just like China has transformed,” Mula said on April 17, 2025.

Soybeans are the pilot crop under the program, selected for their market potential and suitability for value addition.

In Mashaiga Village, Mayuge District, 100 farmers are cultivating soybeans, with expected yields of 700 to 900 kilograms per acre.

“If someone harvests 900kg, they can earn up to Shs2.7 million from one acre,” Mula explained.

The initiative is also underway in Namayombe Village, Namayingo District, and Busana Village, Kamuli District. Processing facilities are planned in each village to ensure value addition at source.

“Working together with China, we wish to secure one processing facility per village to add value on the soybeans,” Mula said, noting the long-term aim is to reduce dependence on raw sugarcane production.

“Busoga has been selling raw sugarcane for years, missing out on the value that comes with processing,” he added.

The Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Fan Xuecheng, emphasized Beijing’s commitment to African development.

“The Chinese President announced a policy to import Ugandan agricultural products, including from 32 other African countries, duty-free,” he said.

Bishop Frank Tibegendeka, Governor of BCD, thanked the Chinese delegation for visiting Mashaiga Village.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bond between Busoga and China,” he told Monitor.

He praised the program’s impact on local communities. “The VAM program has brought hope to our people, and we’re excited about the potential for economic growth and poverty reduction,” he said.

2024 UBOS data shows Busoga contributes 14% to Uganda’s poverty burden, with over 1.16 million people living below the poverty line.