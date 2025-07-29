China commends UPDF for bringing peace in Africa

The Chinese government has commended the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) for its contribution in fighting terrorism and ensuring peace in East Africa and other parts of the continent.

Speaking during the 98th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army last Friday, at the Chinese embassy in Kololo, Kampala, Col Zhang Hao, Chinese military attaché to Uganda said: “I have seen how, in Somalia, the DRC, and elsewhere, the UPDF has embraced the mission of safeguarding national security and defending African peace. I witness Ugandan soldiers, through their dedication and sense of duty, have earned the respect of the international community,” he said.

Mr Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador, commended bilateral relationship between the two countries. He said the People's Liberation Army is loyal to the people of China and freed them from they yoke of oppression.

“It is an army for national defence, which staunchly protects sovereignty, security, and dignity of China, deterring and frustrating any forms of invasion or separatism against China. It is an army for global stability, world peace, which plays an increasingly important role in international peacekeeping, disaster relief, and global security cooperation,” he said.

Mr Jacob Marksons Oboth, the minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, who represented the government of Uganda at the event, hailed the Peoples Liberation Army for its contribution to world peace.

He said: “Bilateral defence relations have also been gaining good momentum, especially after the establishment of the office of the reciprocal office of the defence attaché in the embassy in June last year. Bilateral military exchanges have been carried out in multiple fields.”