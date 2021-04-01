China donates 70 cars to Uganda

By Job Bwire More by this Author

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang, yesterday handed over a fleet of 70 SUV motor vehicles donated by his government to the government of Uganda.

Foreign affairs minister, Mr Sam Kutesa, who received the vehicles on behalf of Uganda reiterated that “Uganda values the historic, progressive, excellent bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China and remains committed to deepening them further in the political, security, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields.”

Mr Kutesa lauded the ambassador and his government for the support China extended to Uganda to host the third G77 summit.

The G77 Summit which was scheduled to take place in April 2020 in Kampala was rescheduled to a later date due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Mr Kutesa said Uganda will host the summit on a yet to be announced date.

Advertisement

In his remarks Ambassador Zheng reaffirmed that his government values the comprehensive cooperative partnership with Uganda, and is committed to its continuous support to Uganda’s development agenda.

The ambassador further noted that the donation of vehicles and accreditation equipment was a sign of China’s good will and support to Uganda under China- China development cooperation framework.

Mr Zheng whose tour of duty is expected to end on April 13, 2021 lauded Uganda government for the support and cooperation accorded to him during his stay.

He pledged more support from China to Uganda to boost technical cooperation between both countries.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala who attended the handover ceremony at his offices in Kampala pledged to ensure efficient maintenance and management of the vehicles that he said were a significant addition to the government fleet.

The ceremony was before Mr Kutesa on Wednesday afternoon hosted a farewell luncheon in honour Ambassador Zheng.