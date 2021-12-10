China, Egypt named worst abusers of journalists

Ugandan journalist at work. China, Egypt named worst abusers of journalists. Photo | File

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • The press freedom organisation also revealed that at least 24 journalists were killed because of their work, with a further 18 dying in unclear circumstances.

New statistics from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) indicate that 293 journalists are in jail worldwide, with China (50) Myanmar (26), Egypt (25), Vietnam (23) and Belarus (19) leading the way on the worst offenders’ log.

