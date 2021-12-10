China, Egypt named worst abusers of journalists

New statistics from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) indicate that 293 journalists are in jail worldwide, with China (50) Myanmar (26), Egypt (25), Vietnam (23) and Belarus (19) leading the way on the worst offenders’ log.

The press freedom organisation also revealed that at least 24 journalists were killed because of their work, with a further 18 dying in unclear circumstances.

Nineteen of the 24 journalists were murdered in retaliation for their work as of December 1.

Three (conflict zones) and two (protests or street clashes) were killed while reporting about volatile situations. Ahead of the January 14 General Election, officers from various security forces routinely beat and detained journalists covering Opposition candidates.

The methodology CPJ uses kept Uganda off the list of countries with jailed journalists. Anecdotal evidence, however, suggests that a number of Ugandan journalists were either arrested or detained this year.

CPJ’s prison census list “is a snapshot of those incarcerated at 12:01am on December 1, 2021”. It does not include the many journalists imprisoned and released throughout the year.

The census also accounts only for journalists in government custody and does not include those who have disappeared or are held captive by non-state actors. These cases are classified as “missing” or “abducted.”

In Africa, Ethiopia and Benin have been flagged as major setbacks for media freedom. Elsewhere, Eritrea (16) and Egypt (25) remain some of the worst jailers of journalists on the continent.

“The government of Abiy Ahmed, who became prime minister amidst an unprecedented era of reform after becoming prime minister in 2018, emerged in 2021 as the second-worst jailer of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa, after Eritrea,” writes Muthoki Mumo, CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative.

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA