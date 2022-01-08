China offers Africa $40b, denies creating debt trap

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Wang Yi, China’s State Counsellor and Minister for Foreign Affairs, tour the new offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa. PHOTO | PSCU

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Speaking in Mombasa, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said those spreading false information about China’s supposedly trapping of poor African countries with debt are only out to destroy the country’s relations with African states.

China has promised $40 billion in financing Africa economic growth this year as it defends itself from claims that its lending of money to Africa is creating a debt trap.

