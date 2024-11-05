China partners with Busoga Consortium to eradicate poverty

The government of China has joined forces with the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD) to tackle household poverty in the region.

This collaboration comes after a 2019/2020 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) revealed that Busoga was among the top five sub-regions hindering Uganda's achievement of middle-income status by 2020.

A 2022 report showed Busoga's poverty level stood at 29.2 per cent, surpassing the national average of 20.3 per cent.

BCD Director Anthony Amula emphasized that the partnership focuses on agriculture, value addition, and technology - key factors that transformed China from peasantry to middle-class income.

"We want transformation to spread from those villages across the entire local governments," Amula stated, highlighting the launch of Village Agriculture Models (VAMs) in three Busoga villages: Mashaga, Namayombe, and Busana.

These model villages will showcase production, social service, and environmental sustainability. The partnership aims to establish 12 VAMs, with the initial three serving as benchmarks.

Amula noted that cottage industrial development approaches will be implemented in each village, aligning with the National Development Plan and Parish Development Model (PDM) aspirations.

China has offered to train ten young entrepreneurs from Busoga annually for five years in advanced agriculture. This year's delegation departed for Beijing on November 2 for a two-week training program at China Agricultural University.

Jinja City Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo praised China's agricultural success, citing the elimination of middlemen and village-specific crops.

"We (in Busoga) are poor because we want to be in that state. In China, no one is poor," Kasolo emphasised.

BCD Director for Mobilization and Mindset Change Patrick Kayemba highlighted China's economic transformation through trade agreements.

"We want to initiate production, create markets, and restore cooperatives for farmers," Kayemba said, also stressing unity among leaders and the need for a sugar factory in Busoga.