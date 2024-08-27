China to give Shs19b for Naguru hospital upgrade

China’s Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong has said their government intends to provide $5 million (about Shs19 billion) to “expand and renovate” the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru.

The ambassador said this in Kampala on August 23 during an interface with editors from different media houses.

“Under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework, China plans to provide $5 million to expand and renovate China-Uganda Friendship Hospital. We are discussing the feasible proposal with the Ugandan Government,” he said.

Amb Zhang said FOCAC was established by China in 2000 with a focus on achieving common prosperity and sustainable development for the people of China and Africa.

“Adhering to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, it has evolved into a crucial platform for collective dialogue and an effective mechanism for practical cooperation between China and Africa,” he explained.

Earlier in a meeting at the ministry headquarters in Kampala, the two countries discussed the “improvement and upgrade” of the Kampala-based facility into a “National Trauma Referral Hospital”.

Once established, the ministry said the centre would address congestion in Mulago Hospital Accident and Trauma Ward, improve the quality of care and reduce the chances of survival for patients amid rising accidents.

Mr George Otim, the commissioner of health infrastructure in the ministry, told this publication that assessments are underway to pave the way for construction works.

“The timeline for starting the construction (upgrading) will depend on the assessment we are making because this assessment involves making drawings, costing and so on, and we have two months to do that,” he said.

He added: “As soon as that is done, the work should start. At least some money has been made available so the packaging will be done very quickly and work will start.”

According to the Health Sector Performance Report for the 2020/2021 financial year, 508,245 cases of injuries (trauma and other causes) were registered in hospitals across the country.

Amb Zhang also said China has in the past offered emergency medical aid by providing batches of anti-malaria drugs and COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic to help Uganda contain the outbreak of diseases and eliminate some tropical diseases.

“Currently, China dispatches medical teams to Uganda every year. They are working together with Ugandan doctors in China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, to perform thousands of surgeries and outpatient consultations,” he said.

“They go to the countryside and the schools to offer free medical services. More than 270,000 Ugandans have received their free services,” he added.

According to the ambassador, China and Uganda established diplomatic relations in 1962, nine days after Uganda gained its independence. He said in recent years, under the leadership President Xi Jinping and President Museveni, China-Uganda bilateral relations have “enjoyed good momentum and are at its best time in history.”