China, Uganda to deepen strategic economic partnership

The Chinese government has said over the past five years, China and Uganda’s relationship has grown into a strong and broad partnership aimed at boosting economic growth and development in the two countries.

Speaking to journalists yesterday about the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said the friendship between the two countries has greatly improved.

He explained that this new level of cooperation has led to stronger political trust, successful projects in many areas, and closer connections between the people of both countries.

Mr Zhang said since 1953, when China began its first five-year development plans, these plans have helped transform China from a poor farming country into the world’s largest manufacturer and the second-largest economy.

He added that during the recent meeting held from October 20 to 23, China’s leaders reviewed progress from the past five years and came up with a new five-year plan to guide the country’s growth. Despite the many global challenges, China managed to stay strong and make great progress. The new plan is meant to keep that momentum, ensuring continued fast economic growth and long-term social stability.

“China remains a true friend and dependable partner in Uganda’s journey toward growth and modernisation,” Mr Zhang said.

When asked how Uganda will benefit from China’s new plan, he explained that since Uganda is also implementing its own National Development Plan and Vision 2040, both countries can work together more closely. He mentioned that China has declared 2026 as the “China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges,” which will open more opportunities for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and education.

He added that Uganda and China can benefit by sharing skills in modern farming to improve food security, promoting green energy and the digital economy, and strengthening partnerships in culture, education, and healthcare.

When asked for examples where the Chinese government is helping Uganda achieve its Vision 2040, he cited the different industries in Mbale Industrial Park, the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Institute in Bugolobi which has trained thousands of Ugandans in different oil and gas specialised vocational courses, the 25 Chinese Medical teams that have been to Uganda since 1983, helping government set up the medical facilities in rural parts of the country, among others.