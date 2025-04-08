China vows to 'fight to the end' as Trump tariff war rages

China refused to bow to what it called "blackmail" from the United States as a global trade war ignited by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs showed little sign of abating on Tuesday, even as battered stock markets steadied.

Beijing's rebuke came after Trump threatened to ratchet up tariffs on U.S. imports from the world's No. 2 economy to more than 100% on Wednesday in response to China's decision to match 'reciprocal' duties Trump initially unveiled last week.

"The U.S. side's threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, once again exposing the American side's blackmailing nature," China's commerce ministry said.

"If the U.S. insists on having its way, China will fight to the end."

Chinese manufacturers of goods from tableware to flooring are flagging profit warnings, scrambling to plan new overseas plants and haggling with customers over prices as they reel from the tariffs.

The European Union proposed counter-tariffs of its own to Trump's tariff onslaught that swept up dozens of countries, sent financial markets into a tailspin and fuelled expectations that the global economy may be headed for recession.

Stock markets found a firmer footing after a gut-wrenching few days for investors which prompted some business leaders, including those close to Trump, to urge the president to reverse course.

Japan's Nikkei index rose 6% on Tuesday, rebounding from a 1-1/2-year low hit in the previous session, after Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed to open trade talks.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI000300), opens new tab climbed 1%, clawing back some of the more than 7% slide on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (.HIS), opens new tab jumped 2% after suffering the worst day since 1997 due to what the trading hub's leader called "ruthless" tariffs.

European and U.S. stock futures also pointed to a firmer opening after several days of losses while global oil prices rebounded following a hefty sell-off.

Indonesian markets were slammed, however, with stocks shedding 9% and the rupiah currency ploughing a record low as trading resumed on Tuesday after an extended holiday. Its central bank pledged to intervene, joining efforts by other global authorities to stem the rout in recent days.

Trump said the tariffs - a minimum of 10% for all U.S. imports, with targeted rates of up to 50% - would help the United States recapture an industrial base that he says has withered over decades of trade liberalisation.

"It's the only chance our country will have to reset the table. Because no other president would be willing to do what I'm doing, or to even go through it," he told reporters at the White House.

EUROPE EYES COUNTER-MEASURES

The European Commission, meanwhile, proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of U.S. goods, including soybeans, nuts and sausages, though other potential items like bourbon whiskey were left off the list, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Officials said they stood ready to negotiate a "zero for zero" deal with Trump's administration. "Sooner or later, we will sit at the negotiation table with the U.S. and find a mutually acceptable compromise," EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said at a news conference.

The 27-member bloc is struggling with tariffs on autos and metals already in place, and faces a 20% tariff on other products on Wednesday. Trump has also threatened to slap tariffs on EU alcoholic drinks.

Facing some of the steepest duties set to be imposed globally, low-cost manufacturing hub Vietnam has requested a 45-day delay and said it will buy more American goods, including defence and security products, to rebalance trade.

Investors and political leaders have struggled to determine whether Trump's tariffs are permanent or a pressure tactic to win concessions from other countries.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Trump in Florida on Sunday, Politico reported, to urge him to emphasize striking trade deals with partners in order to reassure the markets that there is an endgame to the U.S. strategy.

Administration officials say dozens of other countries have reached out with the hope of heading off the tariffs due to take effect on Wednesday.

Trump administration officials say the president is following through on a promise to reverse decades of trade liberalization that he believes has undercut the U.S. economy.

"He's doubling down on something that he knows works, and he's going to continue to do that," White House economist Kevin Hassett said on Fox News. "But he is also going to listen to our trading partners, and if they come to us with really great deals that advantage American manufacturing and American farmers, I'm sure he'll listen."

BUSINESS LEADERS BAULK

Wall Street leaders issued warnings on U.S. tariffs, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), opens new tab CEO Jamie Dimon saying they could have lasting negative consequences, while fund manager Bill Ackman said they could lead to an "economic nuclear winter."

Ackman is one of a handful of Trump supporters who questioned the strategy. Billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading Trump's effort to slash government spending, called for zero tariffs between the U.S. and Europe over the weekend. He has also appealed directly to Trump to reverse the tariffs, the Washington Post reported.

On Monday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed the Tesla CEO as a "car assembler."