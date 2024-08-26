China won’t interfere in affairs of Uganda - envoy

China doesn’t and will not interfere in the internal affairs of Uganda, the country’s ambassador , Mr Zhang Lizhong, has said.

“As a matter of fact, China and Uganda share similar views on human rights. We also protect human rights. We don’t interfere with internal affairs of Uganda, we don’t pretend to interfere in the name of human rights and that is our position,” Mr Zhang said on Friday during an interface with selected editors at the Chinese embassy in Kampala.

Amb Zhang’s response was prompted by a question on why China, considered the second biggest economy in the world after the USA, has never come out to strongly condemn or even sanction some Ugandan government officials who violate the human rights of the citizens or those involved in massive corruption.

In the recent past, the USA and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions against Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and former Karamoja ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu for allegedly taking iron sheets belonging to the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

The sanctions are purposefully put to cause financial difficulties to the target individual. They do not only deny individuals entry into the sanctioning country, they often allow for seizure of any of the sanctioned person’s assets held in the country.

Likewise, they prevent the sanctioned person/s from entering into transactions with businesses in the country, including banks. Ms Among has repeatedly denied the corruption allegations, saying they are a camouflage by the Western countries due to her role in presiding over and the eventual passing of Uganda’s controversial anti-homosexuality law, which prescribes a death sentence for aggravated homosexuality, once found guilty.





Background

Likewise, late last year, the US sanctioned among others the prisons boss, Johnson Byabashaija, accusing him of violating human rights violations. Former Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura is one of those sanctioned by the USA.

Still speaking at the same media briefing, Amb Zhang said the first three years into President Xi Jinping’s announcement of China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, has seen strengthened coordination with the African countries.

He said this has seen China-Africa trade and economic cooperation take to new highs thereby increasing the well-being of the Chinese people and Africans.