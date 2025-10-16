Chinese businessman to face trial after murdered colleague’s remains found in Mabira Forest

A Chinese businessman in Kampala, Dai Jie, has been committed to the High Court to stand trial for the alleged murder of his compatriot and business partner Yang Wen Li, whose remains were recovered months after his disappearance in July 2024.

The committal was made on Thursday by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, after the indictment was read out to the suspect. The magistrate directed Dai Jie to report before the court registrar on the first Monday of every month pending the next convenient High Court session.

According to the indictment presented by the prosecution led by Ms Grace Amy and signed by Chief State Attorney Joan Keko on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dai Jie faces one count of murder, contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

The state alleges that on July 7, 2024, at Haidah Plaza on Ben Kiwanuka Street, Kampala, Dai Jie and Wang Tiangang who’s said to be on the run, with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Yang Wen Li.

The accused and victim were residents of the same apartment at Haidah Plaza. They jointly owned Top Hair Group Ltd, a beauty products enterprise located at Galilaya Plaza in Kampala’s central division.

Court documents indicate that on July 6, 2024, Yang Wen Li left their business premises on the fateful day at around 3 pm and never returned. Two days later, Dai Jie reported to work alone and allegedly told a business associate, Ahumuza Shivan, that his partner had gone to follow up on a missing vehicle.

"When both men later disappeared from their residence, Ahumuza filed a missing-person report at Central Police Station, Kampala," the indictment reads in part.

Investigations revealed that Dai Jie had moved their merchandise to a warehouse on Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road and later travelled to China on July 11, 2024. While abroad, he reportedly told a colleague, Gao Xudong, that Wang Tiangang had killed Yang Wen Li following a business dispute. On Gao’s advice, Dai Jie returned to Uganda and, on July 17, 2024, reported to CPS Kampala accompanied by members of the Chinese community.

In his statement, recorded through interpreters, Dai Jie recounted that Wang Tiangang assaulted Yang Wen Li in their apartment causing his death and that the two dismembered and disposed of the body in Mabira Forest, Jinja District.

He later led detectives to several scenes, including the Haidah Plaza apartment, where police recovered blood-stained items.

Subsequent searches and forensic analysis linked the blood samples to the deceased.

"In November 2024, guided by Dai Jie, investigators discovered a shallow grave in Mabira Forest, where human body parts, including a skull, limbs, and torso, were exhumed. A post-mortem confirmed the remains belonged to a person of Chinese descent who died from multiple cut wounds," reads in part the indictment.

Prosecution intends to rely on DNA reports, CCTV footage, search certificates, and immigration records during the trial. It was further revealed that Wang Tiangang was treated at Nakasero Hospital on the night of the alleged murder with injuries consistent with a violent confrontation.

While Dai Jie was medically examined and found to be of sound mind, Wang Tiangang remains at large in China, with extradition efforts underway.