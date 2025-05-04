Chinese delegation to visit Uganda as coffee exports boom

A delegation of Chinese coffee industry stakeholders is expected to visit Uganda later this month for a national origin tour, Uganda’s Ambassador to China, Oliver Wonekha, has announced.

Speaking on May 3 at the ongoing 137th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Ambassador Wonekha said the visit aims to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, following China’s rise as a key importer of Ugandan coffee.

The visiting delegates will tour coffee farms, washing stations, and export hubs across Uganda, offering them a firsthand view of the production processes behind Uganda’s internationally acclaimed coffee profiles.

“Just last month, we witnessed Ugandan coffee being unboxed in Henan Province’s Zhengzhou, a powerful image of how far we’ve come. This is proof that when diplomacy is aligned with sector priorities, the results are tangible,” Amb Wonekha said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Uganda exported 35,532 bags of coffee to China in March, up from 12,264 bags in February. This surge propelled China to become Uganda’s second-largest coffee market in Asia, overtaking Japan, and sixth globally, surpassing traditionally strong markets like Belgium and Spain.

Uganda’s Consul General in Guangzhou, Amb Judyth Nsababera, attributed the growing demand to proactive business engagement and market development.

“We have hosted three business delegations, facilitated key B2B engagements, and forged partnerships with top Chinese importers. The result is growing confidence in Uganda as a reliable and scalable coffee origin,” she said.

According to a statement from Uganda’s Beijing Embassy, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi described the growth as a result of strategic planning, not chance.

“It’s a direct result of Uganda’s renewed economic diplomacy strategy. Our missions abroad must be frontline brand ambassadors for Uganda, driving exports, investment, and tourism. What we’re seeing with coffee in China is exactly the kind of impact we envisioned,” Mr Ggoobi said.

The upcoming visit stems from a coordinated campaign led by Uganda’s Embassy in Beijing, the Consulate General in Guangzhou, and MAAIF. The initiative includes participation in trade expos, tailored cupping sessions, and direct engagement with Chinese buyers.

Ugandan officials pose for a group photo at the ongoing Canton Fair in China, where Uganda is showcasing investment and trade opportunities. Photo/Courtesy

Ms Doryn Negesa, Principal Marketing Officer at MAAIF, said the government’s objective is to position Uganda as the preferred origin for high-quality, traceable coffee.

“We have been intentional about storytelling, showing that every bean from Uganda carries the taste of our rich volcanic soils and the hands of committed farmers,” she said.

Ms Negesa also noted China’s evolving taste for premium coffees.

“Importantly, China’s growing appetite for Ugandan coffee isn’t just about volume, it’s also about taste. While Robusta continues to dominate the bulk of exports, Arabica is quietly claiming ground, rising from 6.8 percent of exports in January to 15 percent in March. This shift signals a growing appreciation for specialty and premium coffees, an area where Uganda has unique advantages,” she added.

The Canton Fair, which ran from May 1 to May 4 in Guangzhou, focused on enhancing lifestyle and quality of life. It attracted over 12,000 enterprises from around the world, including 284 import exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Uganda was among ten countries with national pavilions, demonstrating its growing presence in global trade.