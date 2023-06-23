Chinese national arrested over Acclaim BLQ Scam

Police in Kampala have arrested a 43-year-old Chinese national and resident of Nakawa Division over alleged fraud. This is in relation to an online betting company BLQ Football Club, which abruptly closed last year.

According to Ms Polly Namaye, the deputy police spokesperson, the arrest of Mr Yinghe Chen followed a joint intelligence investigation by the National Task Force into allegations of fraud by Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC, along with its five (05) subsidiary companies.

"The National Cyber Taskforce is comprised of CID, Crime Intelligence (CI), ISO, ESO, CMI, Bank of Uganda, NIRA, NITA Uganda, and Uganda Banker Association, among others," Ms Namaye said in the Friday Police statement.

She added: "This brings the number of those arrested in relation to this fraud to five (05) people, following the earlier arrests of Awori Mary, the wife to Mr Yinghe Chen and the registered Director of Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC. Others who were arrested include, Akoth Justine Oboth, Achola Mary, and Biira Shamim. These were all produced in court.

Police further noted that the estimated number of victims in the alleged fraud scheme stands at 6000 Ugandans with losses of over 4.5 billion shillings.

Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC which operated under the slogan; 'You lose, You win' is believed to have attracted hundreds of Ugandans to engage in an online betting practice before it abruptly closed last year. This caused losses for its clients who could not access their online betting accounts anymore.

"The Directorate of CID is working closely with DPP to ensure that Mr Yinghe Chen is produced to the court. The Police takes these public interest cases very seriously and we encourage all members of the public who have useful information relating to this investigation to share it with the nearest Police," the deputy police spokesperson said on Friday.

