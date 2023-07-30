Chinese national arrested over aiding electrocution of employee

Police in Tororo have arrest and taken into custody Mr Yuu, one of the directors of China Railway 18th Bureau Corporation Limited for his alleged involvement in aiding the electrocution of an employee.

The incident occurred at the company's construction campsite along the Busia-Tororo Road. The victim, identified as Mr Paul Odoi, was employed as a mansion in the company.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander for Bukedi South, Senior Superintendent of Police Fredrick Ahimbizibwe, confirmed the arrests of Mr. Yuu and the company's Human Resource Officer, Mr Martine Looki. Their arrest came after they were found to be harboring the key suspect, Mr Han Lee Jun, who is a crane operator and had gone into hiding following the incident.

According to reports, the electrocution took place on July 28 at around 2pm when Han allegedly forced the deceased to handle a pulley attached to a crane that was in contact with an electric wire.

"We have arrested two people to aid in the investigation of the cause of the electrocution, and we are actively searching for the key suspect. We are considering charges of rush and negligence," said SSP Ahimbizibwe.

He said the arrest was effected on the orders of the district LC5 chairperson John Okeya who wanted the directors to produce the key suspect Han Lee Jun, a crane operator who went hiding.



Mr Vincent Chimbowa, a witness to the incident and a fellow worker, stated that the crane operator was attempting to move culverts when the pulley came into contact with a live wire.

Despite the danger, the operator allegedly instructed the deceased and his friend, Mr Rashid Wakate, who is currently undergoing treatment, to hold onto the crane pulley.

Mr Chimbowa further mentioned that a timely response from the management could have averted the fatality, but they claimed to have no fuel, causing a delay in taking action.

Workers at the construction camp have raised complaints about poor working conditions, including harassment, mistreatment, and low wages.

Mr Looki said that the company would cover all burial expenses and activate the workman's compensation policy to provide compensation to the victim's family.