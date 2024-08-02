Chinese national remanded to Luzira over murder of colleague

A court in Kampala on Friday remanded a Chinese national to Luzira prison over murdered of his colleague.

Dai Jie, 49, a businessman and resident of Haidah Plaza, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Central Division in Kampala District appeared before Chief Magistrate at Buganda Road Court, Mr Ronald Kayiizi.

But due to the lack of a Chinese interpreter, the court was unable to communicate the charges to Jie, leading to his remand to Luzira prison until August 14.

"In the meantime, the accused person is remanded to Luzira prison until August 14 when court will have an interpreter to have the charge communicated to the suspect," Mr. Kayiizi stated.

According to the prosecution, led by Ivan Kyazze, Dai Jie and another individual, still at large, allegedly murdered Yang Wenli on July 7, 2024, at Haidah Plaza, Ben Kiwanuka Street, in Kampala District.