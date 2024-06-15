Chinese official calls for media collaboration with African countries 

A Chinese official has called for collaboration between media organizations in China with those in Uganda and other developing countries for the sustainability and development of the industry.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-week training of journalists from selected African countries in Changsha City, Hunan Province, on Tuesday, Ms Fu Yunhui, the Vice Dean of China Aid Training Faculty of Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, said media in China has shown remarkable resilience in the digitally disrupted sector and would love to share experience and technologies with other partners.

"The aim is to share China's relevant experience in the field of Radio and Television Operation Management [and other forms of media] with various developing countries, and through mutual exchange and learning, achieve resource sharing and exchange of needed resources, and jointly assist the development of the local radio and television operation management," she said.

This "Seminar on Capability Building of Radio and Television Operation Management for English-speaking African Countries" is the 12th consecutive year that Hunan International Business Vocational College has undertaken as a foreign aid training programme for media.

"With the rapid development of China's economy and the rapid development of the media industry, great achievements have been made in many aspects, especially in the application of new technologies, new media forms, and new capital operation methods, which have promoted significant progress in the cultural industry," Ms Yunhui added.

Among the media forces in China, Hunan Media is particularly outstanding. The "TV Hunan Army" has rapidly risen to become a prominent "brand" in the country. Based on drawing on advanced foreign technology and experience, Hunan's radio and television media have achieved good economic and social benefits through localized processing.

"This is a wealth and a resource. We are willing to share development experience and resources with the people of various developing countries," Ms Yunhui added.

The seminar will last for 14 days, from June 13th to June 26th. There are a total of 24 participants in this seminar, including experts and scholars from relevant fields in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mauritius, Uganda and Zanzibar. Experts and scholars from Hunan Radio and Television Group and renowned media universities in Hunan were invited to give lectures.

The theme of the course is,“The management and development trend of all-round talents in the era of all-media convergence” etc.

During the seminar, the participants will visit Hunan Radio and Television Station, Shanghai Television Station, Zhejiang Satellite TV, Malan Mountain Video Cultural and Creative Park etc.

Through successful case studies and the documentary of Hunan TV media development, the course aims to enhance participants' understanding of the current development status of China's Radio and Television Operation Management and explore cooperation models.



Hunan International Business Vocational College o has a history of over 60 years and is one of the earliest "International Business Officer Training Bases" awarded by the Ministry of Commerce of China.

Since its award in 2010, the base has continuously undertaken foreign human resource assistance projects issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

As of 2023, Hunan International Business Vocational College had undertaken 434 foreign aid training projects issued by the Ministry of Commerce of China and had trained more than 11,592 officials and technical experts in more than 120 countries.