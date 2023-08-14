Choose right fertilisers ahead of rainy season-expert urges farmers

The country director of African Fertilizer and Agri-business Partnership (AFAP) has advised farmers to use the right fertilisers as the second planting season sets in.

According to Joel Kakaire, some farmers who manage to get the right fertilisers use them wrongly which in the end affects the yields.

AFAP is an initiative that focuses on market –driven business solutions in fertilizer and agribusiness for agriculture productivity.

“Research has shown that limited use of fertilisers can result in reduced crop yields –a situation that can affect food supplies. We advise farmers to buy fertilisers from the right distributors,” Kakaire said at a function where Yara East Africa Ltd, a fertilizer manufacturer awarded farmers and distributors in Masaka Sub region on Saturday.

At least 100 farmers and fertilizer distributors were given awards including motorcycles and mobile phones for promoting Yara products.

John Meshack Rotich, the commercial manager Yara East Africa Ltd asked farmers to follow the best agronomic practices for a bountiful harvest.

“We have rewarded those who have supported us over the years and I am sure they are not regretting using our products,” he added.

In Uganda, low productivity among farmers is usually blamed on pest drought and diseases as well as limited use of external inputs, especially quality seed and fertilizers.

On Saturday, Meshack encouraged the growing of high-value crops like carrots, tomatoes, onions and vegetables that take a short time to mature but also help the farmers to earn income and boost their diet.

“It will be good if our farmers grow crops that are marketable with an eye on the festive season so that they can earn some good money,” he advised.

Agriculture in Uganda is almost entirely rain-fed .The second rainy season begins mid-August for most parts of the country and ends in December. But according to the Uganda Meteorological Authority, it will be a long season with some conditions of El Nino.

While agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy and employs more than 65 per cent of Ugandans and feeds more than 80 per cent of the country's industries with raw materials, most farmers practice it without any training “which has limited their opportunities of transiting from subsistence farming to large scale merchandised commercial agriculture.”