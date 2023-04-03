Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, start Holy Week

A top cleric at the Catholic seat in Rubaga, Kampala yesterday used the Palm Sunday celebrations to hit out at rich politicians who used their influence to steal iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.

Rev Father Pius Male, who was the main celebrant, said: “Judas got money and betrayed Jesus. How do we get our money? Do we get [it] through the right ways? You have a big house with many rooms, but you go to the poor to take their iron sheets.”

Rev Father Male asked Christians to follow Jesus’ footsteps by serving the poor rather than stealing from them. He said despite Jesus being the King of kings and the owner of everything in the world, he didn’t travel on the best of horses, but on a donkey on his triumphant entry into Jerusalem, which showed his meekness.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere rallied Christians to walk the true Christian path that detests laziness and fulfills God’s love for nature through rejuvenation of the environment. He celebrated Palm Sunday with Christians of Kasana-Luweero Diocese.

Elsewhere, preacher after preacher called for forgiveness and love for one another in their Palm Sunday messages. At Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City, Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye of Busoga Diocese said Christians should learn to forgive those who wrong them as Jesus did. He said this would bring to an end hatred and disunity in communities. He said many people today claim to be Christians even when they do not wish others well.

Additionally, Rev Canon Patrick Mutalwa, while preaching to Christians at St James Church in Jinja, called upon Christians to reflect on their wrong deeds during this Easter season. He said while Christians must seek repentance during the Holy Week, they equally need to let go of the bitter rifts they possess against one another.

In Soroti City, Rev Emanuel Elianu, during a sermon at St Peter’s Cathedral, asked the congregation to practice the spirit of love without attaching strings to it.

At Holy Rosary Parish Church in Gulu City, Fr Eric Uma, the Parish Priest, challenged men to use this Holy Week to reflect on the role of women in society and learn to respect and honor them. He also spoke against greed, hatred, deceitfulness and other evil deeds.

Fr Robert Jungeyu, the Parish Priest of St Assumpta Catholic Parish in Arua Diocese, said: “Be faithful, merciful and give justice to those who suffer. Jesus humbled himself. Let Jesus be your redeemer and fortress to your salvation. Surrender your sinfulness to God.”

Reflecting on the suffering of people in society, Fr Jungeyu said Christians should “help the broken-hearted and those suffering.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Raphael Wokorach of the Nebbi Catholic Diocese, challenged Christians to desist from rumour mongering, which causes mistrust, violence and ruins good relationships. In Mbale and Tororo, the clergy appealed to Christians to remain faithful amidst temptations.

At Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo District, the parish priest, Rev William Ojulo, challenged Christians to be careful of the friends they associate with.

“Some of them may end up betraying you as Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus,” he said.

Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese asked Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ as they begin the Holy Week to celebrate Easter. Bishop Muhiirwa said Christians need to endure suffering and remain faithful even if they are persecuted in their lives.

In Kamuli District, leaders were challenged to check on betrayals, denials and miscarriages of the judicial system over crowd influence. The Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest, Fr Richard Okao, said the money economy is the source of evil and mistrust in society.

In Mbarara, Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha, who led Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Nyamitanga Cathedral, asked Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, at St Kagwa Catholic Parish in Bushenyi District, Fr Urban Muhumuza, warned Christians against hypocrisy. In Masaka Diocese, Bishop Severus Jjumba encouraged believers to maintain good deeds as it has been during the Lent period.

Lugazi Bishop Christopher Kakoza asked Ugandans to stop betraying others because of trivial things. At Watoto Church, Downtown, Pastor James Lalobo preached about the cross of Christ being the victory for Christians.

At All Saints Cathedral in Kampala, Rev Canon Rebecca Nyegenye centred her message on the costs of worldly actions.

The Dean of Namirembe Cathedral, Rev Canon Jonathan Kisawuzi, urged Christians to ponder on their purposes in life. At Namugongo Catholic Shrine, the Parish Priest Vincent Lubega, urged believers not to turn against people who helped them when in need.