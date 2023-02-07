Christians lock church over cleric’s transfer

There was drama at St Mark Nyamitooma Church of Uganda in West Ankole Diocese when a section of Christians closed the church premises protesting the transfer of a priest.

The Christians led by Mr Frank Ndibarema closed the church and the Sunday service did not happen. They demanded for an explanation on why the diocese would transfer only Rev Stephen Kabanza.

“We have a feeling that this transfer was not healthy because the other clergy were transferred on January 6, 2023 at Bweranyangi. Why is it that in the whole diocese they transferred one person? We will not allow the one who is coming to enter this church and we need an explanation from the Office of the Diocesan secretary,” Mr Ndibarema said.

Mr Henry Kataana, another Christian, accused some people of masterminding the priest’s transfer.

“Mr Elicana Kanyemera, Mr Hebert Gumisiriza, Mr Jonan Tukundane, Mr Robert Rugaba, and Mr William Muteyo are heading the committee that runs the affairs of the church. But Christians are not happy with their leadership style,” he said.

He added: “These people have on several occasions accused Rev Kabanza of corruption and swindling church funds. But these were false allegations because we checked the books of accounts. They are using cheap popularity but now we are here to inform them even those in Bweranyangi that if they can’t come and sort things out we will not give any money to the diocese.”

He said Christians do not oppose the priest’s transfer. But they do not like the way five people are misguiding the church.

However, Ms Merice Baryamujura , the leader of Nyamitooma Mothers Union, said they are not ready to welcome any other priest apart from Rev Kabanza.

“We shall not open church unless a team from Bweranyangi comes and solves these matters because this is not the first time we witness church priests handled in the same way,” she said.

The Archdeacon of Kyeizooba where the Church belongs, Rev Can John Makuru, said it is not the first time to handle conflicts in Nyamitooma Church of Uganda since the Christians have been accusing the priest of mishandling the church issues for more than four years.

“The transfer of Rev Kabanza is normal but they can sit and make a resolution if they don’t want the people on the committee and they bring it to my office then I forward it to the diocese headquarters then we can sit with them and they elect a new team,” he said.