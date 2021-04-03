Christians observe “scientific” Way of the Cross

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Uganda Joint Christian Council yesterday organised a scientific Way of the Cross celebration at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala attended by Christians from the Anglican, Catholic and Orthodox faiths.

While delivering his sermon, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba, the, said Good Friday is a very important day for Christians because it is on this day that sinners were set free from sin when Jesus was crucified.

Christians brave the rain to take part in the Way of the Cross at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on Friday.



“As you remember today, let us ensure there is healing in our nation and peace this year. Jesus came to give us eternal life,” he said.

He also castigated people who do not value life by killing others, reminding that one day they will also die.

The scientific Way of the Cross, which attracted a few Christian led by the heads of the three Christians faiths, started from the residence of the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese and went through the Namirembe Cathedral.

Christians of St Charles Lwanga Catholic Town Parish in Fort Portal City mark the Way of the Cross on April 2, 2021. PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA

Christians gather to start the Way of the Cross in Yumbe Town. PHOTO/ ROBERT ELEMA



