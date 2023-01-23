Christians urged to wage war against immorality

The Anglican Church has asked Christians to lead the fight against immoral vices such as corruption and homosexuality, which, he said, are targeting the young generation.

Speaking at the confirmation ceremony for 350 holidaymakers at All Saints Church on Friday, North Kigezi Diocese Emeritus Bishop Edward Muhiima said the people recruiting school children to propagate immorality and corruption cannot be stopped by anyone else other than Christians themselves by grooming leaders who understand the values Jesus Christ stands for.

“The current behaviour of Ugandans is weird because we have taken God for granted. If you think there is anybody who is going to get us out of this dilemma, you are being deceived. The only way out of this confusion is by receiving Jesus Christ as the Lord and saviour,” he said.

Not open tickets

He said baptism and confirmation are not open tickets to enter heaven.

“In 1959 when I was confirmed, on the same day, I slept with a woman to celebrate the confirmation, which was not a Godly way of celebration. But in 1963 when I got saved, that is when I discovered Jesus who transformed my life from a poor boy born in a banana plantation and a heavy smoker, to become a bishop,” he said.