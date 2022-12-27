Christmas Day: Clergy preach justice, unity amid insecurity

After celebrating Christmas indoors for the past two years due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, thousands of believers thronged churches to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Sunday.

Many clergy delivered sermons on hope, peace and justice as the country continues battling turbulent times including the high cost of living, insecurity, corruption and high unemployment levels.

At Rubaga Cathedral, the main celebrant Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, said: “Today, the world is crying over poverty. For those who are doing well, let us help those who are in need. The world is also crying because of those locked away in prisons without any crime. Those in authority should hear the plight of these people with Jesus’ mercy and compassion.”

He added: “People are saying there are those who are being abducted. [That] they look for them and they are nowhere to be found. If it is true, let us find out where they are being taken. For those who are suspected to have committed crimes, they should be taken to court and given a fair trial.”

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu called for unity and reconciliation among Ugandans.

“Reflect on Christmas as the season to reconcile with your inner beings and resolve any differences, be they political, social or economic because it is shameful that with all these Christmases that Christians have celebrated, some still have hatred for one another ...,” Archbishop Kaziimba said during his Christmas Day sermon at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero.

He added that dialogue is key to resolving differences.

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira called for an end to insecurity, widening gap between the haves and have-nots, and corruption, among other vices in the country.

“The list is endless. We see all these things happening around us and people no longer have a sense of shame. They steal from others, write anything on social media without shame, evict the poor from land and engage in immoral behaviour. Let us all be instruments of peace, freedom and justice. There are people who are in prison and they don’t know why they are there,” he at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe .

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the associate team leader of Watoto Church in downtown Kampala, said: “Some of you bow to the kings of this world and fail to bow to Jesus. Let your worship be only reserved for Jesus... Because everything we have comes from Jesus.”

At Miracle Centre Cathedral, Pastor Robert Kayanja urged Christians not to only concentrate on the spiritual views of Christmas, but also exploit its economic, valuable, and financial perspective.

“Do not curse the world for nothing, start up something that will make you earn something as Christians. It is hard for a believer who cannot meet his or her daily needs to serve God,” he said

Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, the chaplain of St Francis Chapel Makerere University cautioned his flock against spending their life savings in the guise of celebrating Christmas.

Meanwhile the parish priest of St Jude Catholic Parish, Wakiso, Rev Fr Ronnie Mubiru said: “There are very many things in this country that take away people’s joy like poverty, corruption, high prices of goods and services, murder, accidents, epidemics and pandemics, among others, which can be controlled. Therefore, it is a call to those concerned to perform their duties.”

In Mbale City, the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, Rt Rev John Wilson Nandaah, decried the high prices of commodities in the country.

“Prices are very high and average Ugandans cannot afford them. The high prices of commodities are sending Ugandans deeper into poverty and the government should find a solution to it,” Rt Rev Nandaah, said during a sermon at St Andrews Cathedral in Mbale City.

Addressing Christians at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole, the Archbishop of Tororo, Emmanuel Obbo castigated Christians for the growing hate and violence within families.

“This is giving hostile grounds for the growth of children and it’s the reason for the increasing hostility among the young children, some of them have ended up harming or even murdering their friends,” he said.

While leading Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Nyamitanga Cathedral, Mbarara Diocese Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha, urged Christians to pray for peace in the world.

In Bushenyi, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Johnson Twinomujuni, while leading service at St Peter’s Cathedral Bweranyangi, asked Christians to avoid being lured into unlawful behaviour that might lead them to danger.

Meanwhile the South Ankole Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, while leading Christmas Service at St Matthew Cathedral, asked Christians to know their purpose on earth.

At St Philips and Andrews Cathedral in Mukono Diocese, Bishop James William Ssebagala decried the rising cases of brutality, which he said have not spared “innocent young souls” who may not know about the conflict around them.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba, while addressing the congregation at Our Lady of Sorrow Cathedral Kitovu in Masaka Diocese, urged security agencies to act professionally while making arrests.

At St Andrews Cathedral Namukozi in Mityana Diocese, Bishop James Bukomeko condemned the selfish acts that have become a lifestyle among many people.

The Fort Portal Catholic Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Robert Muhiirwa, asked the government to account for the missing persons and ensure that security organisations execute their duties within the confines of the law.

What they say...

Anita Annet Among, Speaker of Parliament

May the birth of Christ bring hope to our families. May it remind us of our divine calling to serve and love one another, generate happiness and glorious memories. May harmony prevail over conflict and divisions as we work towards a better Uganda.

Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister

Despite the local and global challenges, this year has been successful and we have achieved a lot as a country. I appeal to Ugandans to work hard and provide for your families and also support government programmes.

Thomas Tayebwa, Dep Speaker of Parliament

I want to thank you for the support you have extended to me. May the festive season fill your hearts with joy, kindness and love. Whatever is meaningful and brings you happiness, may it become yours during the holidays and coming year.

Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of Opposition

The festive season is celebrated around the world as a season of joyous sharing with friends and family. May the born child strengthen our courage and hope for a new Uganda devoid of all forms of human rights violations.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Energy and Mineral Development minister

As we travel upcountry during these holidays, I encourage citizens to use electricity productively to reduce household expenditure on energy consumption, therefore, reallocating income to other needs.

Kizza Besigye, politician

Most families have had lots of challenges this year. The magic of Christmas is that it offers hope, strength, love and peace to all in distress. We’re reminded that as God’s children, we’re equal in his presence and that by His grace, we shall overcome all our challenges.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, senior presidential adviser on special operations

Merry Christmas to you all. May the good Lord bless you all with health, peace and joy. God bless all our troops serving in different operations both internally and outside the country.

Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. Archbishop of the Church of Uganda

I urge all families to reduce their spending this Christmas. Spend a little so you have enough to pay school fees next year. Inflation is still very high and it is pinching all of us. Be wise about how you spend Christmas.

Anthony Zziwa, chairman of the Episcopal conference.

We are concerned that after two years or even more, some of the abducted victims are still not accounted for or produced in courts of law. I think there should be cooperation between politicians and security agencies.